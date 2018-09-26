COLUMBIA — As catastrophic flooding continues to inundate parts of the Pee Dee, Hurricane Florence already has displaced about 11,000 South Carolinians and damaged or destroyed more than 2,000 homes, state officials said Wednesday.
In response to the lingering disaster, federal officials have committed roughly $750,000 in individual assistance for South Carolina residents and deployed more than 400 workers with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"This is unprecedented," Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday. "We are still in full battle mode."
Florence dumped at least 11 trillion gallons of water on the Carolinas after it made landfall Sept. 14 and stalled over the area for several days.
The rainfall swelled the Great Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers to historic levels, and floodwaters have swamped entire communities from Marion to Horry counties.
The worst of that flooding destroyed 46 homes, S.C. Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson said.
Another 1,000 homes saw major damage, and the storm caused minor damage to nearly 1,000 others.
"A lot of the country thinks Florence came and went," FEMA Administrator Brock Long said Wednesday. "But unfortunately for a lot of that water it takes weeks for it to process down. The real frustrating part for the citizens impacted is they're not going to be able to go home for a matter of weeks."
The flooding was expected to continue its course to Winyah Bay by passing through Georgetown County on Wednesday. About 3,000 residents there already have been displaced, Stenson said.
Officials said Georgetown County residents are eligible for federal assistance for uninsured and underinsured damages or losses to property. Residents of Chesterfield, Dillon, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties are also eligible.
About 4,000 residents have already registered for help.
Residents with insurance in those areas, or those who saw property damage anywhere in the state, should contact their insurance providers immediately, McMaster said.
"Don't wait," he said. "Go ahead and do that right now."