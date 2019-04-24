A South Carolina grand jury indicted Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone today on one count of misconduct in office and two counts of embezzlement, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said.
The indictment alleges that Boone used county and federal funds for his personal use.
The misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, Wilson's office said. The embezzlement offense is a statutory felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine at the discretion of the court.
The State Law Enforcement Division investigated the case.
The Florence County Sheriff's Office posted a response to the indictments on its Facebook page saying that SLED agents arrested Boone this morning, and that Gov. Henry McMaster had suspended Boone.
"From the very beginning, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office brought the allegations supporting the indictment to the attention of SLED," the Facebook post said, without revealing any details about the allegations. The agency post said the department would "be open for a full and complete audit of all spending by this office," and that "to date there is no indication that anyone else employed by the Sheriff’s Office was involved in any of the allegations contained in the indictment."
A recent Post and Courier investigation, "Above the Law," highlighted how sheriffs across the state have embezzled, bribed and dipped into public funds for everything from expensive chauffeurs to luxury hotels.
The charges mark the 12th time in the past decade that a county has seen its sheriff accused of breaking laws.
