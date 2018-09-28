COLUMBIA — The catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Florence has caused an estimated $75 million worth of damage to South Carolina's roadways.
That's according to initial estimates from the state Department of Transportation. Assessments continue as the waters recede, said DOT Secretary Christy Hall.
Federal disaster money should eventually cover most of that. The Federal Highway Administration approved $8 million last week in "quick release" emergency money to jumpstart repairs.
Work crews are "literally chasing the floodwaters out of the region as they start to recede," Hall said.
Here's the latest by-the-numbers look at Florence's aftermath:
137
There were 137 road and bridge closures on state-maintained roads as of Thursday afternoon, according to the DOT. That's down from more than 230 closures Sept. 17, as the floodwaters from Hurricane Florence began overwhelming the Pee Dee region.
The DOT's top priority Thursday for repairs was U.S. 301 outside Dillon, where 530 feet washed away.
Four miles of S.C. 22, also known as the Conway Bypass, reopened at Thursday afternoon in both directions after the waters receded between S.C. 905 and S.C. 90. DOT officials had feared a washout there too, but inspectors found the road in good condition.
Water still covered sections of S.C. 9. That's a main route through the Pee Dee region to North Myrtle Beach.
The agency has an online, real-time map of flooding-related closures.
3
The city of Georgetown is still awaiting the floodwaters, initially expected to inundate the city with 5 to 10 feet of water. By Thursday afternoon, that prediction had been reduced twice. The Great Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers intersect and flow to the Atlantic Ocean at Winyah Bay by the coastal city.
Rivers that flow through the Pee Dee region remained above flood stage Friday in at least three locations monitored by the National Weather Service.
The Waccamaw River in Conway is slowly receding after cresting Wednesday at more than 10 feet above flood stage, several feet above the record set after Hurricane Floyd in 1999. Water levels have dropped by less than a foot since. They're expected to stay above that previous record of 17.9 feet through next Tuesday.
Horry County Emergency Management says flooding continues to pose a serious threat, but the situation in that county is stabilizing.
The Little Pee Dee near Galivants Ferry has receded to moderate flooding, though still 3 feet above flood stage. But it's receded by several feet after cresting last Friday just above the previous record.
The Great Pee Dee River near Pee Dee in Marion County is considered in minor flooding, also nearly 3 feet above flood stage. It too has steadily receded since cresting last Friday at almost 32 feet, which was near a record high.
9
Nine emergency shelters for the general population remained open Friday, including two pet-friendly shelters in Georgetown County. Six shelters are in Horry County, and the other is in Marion, according to the Emergency Management Division.