Flooding, tornadoes and earthquakes are the biggest hazards in Berkeley County

Flooding, tornadoes and earthquakes are historically the three biggest natural disasters that Berkeley County faces each year.

And county officials are finalizing a hazard mitigation plan to grasp the logistics and potential damage possible if any combination of disasters were to hit one of South Carolina's largest counties. A final public meeting Thursday night hosted by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments will ask residents for input about what disasters are most prevalent and what should be done in the case of an emergency.

"We want to encourage everybody to get involved in the process," said Will Rochester, operations coordinator for the county's Emergency Management Department. "That way we can increase awareness of potential risks in the county."

The Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 requires that local jurisdictions and states have a Federal Emergency Management Agency-approved hazard mitigation plan to receive certain funding. The plan is revised and updated every five years.

"The County is susceptible to several hazards," a draft copy of the report states. "For example, the Francis Marion National Forest introduces the potential for wildfires and the dams of Lake Marion, Lake Moultrie, and the Goose Creek Reservoir present greater potential for flooding impacts due to dam failure."

A draft of the plan also took a look at which natural disasters have, historically, impacted the county the most.

Flooding, a frequent occurrence in the Lowcountry, topped the list with more than $29 million in damage over the past five years. Tornadoes followed on the list. In July, an intense windstorm toppled the sole DMV office in Moncks Corner, as well as a tattoo shop and other businesses.

Earthquakes were the third-most-cited natural disaster. In 1886, an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.9 occurred in Charleston, resulting in 60 deaths and millions of dollars in damage. Currently, about 70 percent of all seismic activity in the state occurs in the Middleton Place-Summerville seismic zone located on the southwestern edge of Berkeley County.

Madelyn Adams, a geographic information system planner with COG, said that earthquakes have become a more prevalent risk and that more hurricane-related weather is also a growing threat.

Rochester said the biggest change to the policy comes from the unintended consequences of industrial growth.

Berkeley County is growing rapidly. The area saw a surge of population growth when more than 6,000 people moved there in 2018, boosting the total population to more than 220,000, according to census figures. Many major businesses, such as Volvo, have also started operations there.

With more semi-trucks hauling chemicals and potentially hazardous materials, the 2020 plan will reflect measures to mitigate those risks.

"Today in Berkeley County, there is an increased risk for hazardous material threats," Rochester said. "We need to address that."

The meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Daniel Island Library.