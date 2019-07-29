More than 100 homeowners in Charleston and Dorchester counties face flooding issues but live in places where many state and local agencies have authority over drainage, and they've turned to a new task force for some short-term help.

The Countywide Intergovernmental Flood Prevention Task Force Committee, a group of state and local political leaders, as well as department heads from city, town, county and state agencies have visited different neighborhoods every 90 days or so to check in on work done and what work still needs to be done.

Their goal isn't to create ambitious drainage projects but rather to make improvements within their existing budgets.

"Whenever people had a bunch of different agencies with easements within their neighborhoods, they couldn't get anything done," said state Sen. Sandy Senn, who created the task force.

"Some neighborhoods have up to five different agencies that have easements and heavy equipment and rights of way, so unless you get out there and have them look at these neighborhoods globally, then nothing ever really gets accomplished."

In the nine months since the task force was created, Senn has documented 44 different flooding issues in her district as successfully addressed.

"If it's something we can fix, the government should be doing that," the Charleston Republican said. "It's simple stuff. As long as we're not going to impact anyone down the road or up stream."

On Monday, the task force visited James Island homeowners on Carol Street, Wappoo Creek Place and Highland Avenue, where flood-related issues are impacted by development or redevelopment of nearby parcels.

Redevelopment at the Charleston Municipal Golf Course has caused concern for homeowners on Carol Street, though residents in that area make the flooding issues worse by throwing leaves into drainage ditches, county officials said. Leaders said they would arrange for vacuum trucks and crews to check and clear the ditches. Work on the golf course should be done within the next six months to a year, and improved drainage is part of the plan.

Ruth Yack and Joanne Dixon, who have lived on Carol Street for several years, said new development has exacerbated their flooding issues. Dixon said she hopes the new task force will meaningfully address the high flooding that has reached her knees after a heavy rain at high tide, but will "believe it when (she) sees it."

Part of the drainage issues Carol Street residents see is due to an old and underutilized outflow ditch to the Stono River. Jim Neal, Charleston County's director of Public Works has an excavator working on the ditch behind Kell Street.

Senn said the task force doesn't have authority over fixing issues on private property, an issue she has seen in some neighborhoods.

"So many people just stress every rain," she said. "When we do get things working properly, it takes their blood pressure down and not having to worry about what's happening in their homes."