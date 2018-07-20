Flooded streets following heavy rain overnight are disrupting the morning commute on the Charleston peninsula and beyond, and police have asked motorists to delay their travel into downtown if possible. 

Crews have closed Septima P. Clark Parkway, otherwise known as the Crosstown, between Coming Street and Lockwood Drive, police said. 

Traffic is backed up heading into downtown Charleston after authorities closed the Crosstown due to flooding on Friday, July 20, 2018. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Downtown Charleston and surrounding areas are under a flood warning until 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. A flood advisory is in effect for areas around Church Creek in West Ashley until 9:45 a.m. The Awendaw and McClellanville areas are also under a flood advisory until 8:45 a.m.

Posts on social media showed vehicles stuck in floodwaters downtown on Morrison Drive and East Bay Street. Forecasters are warning that elevated tidal waters will inhibit runoff of heavy rain and cause flooding in poor drainage areas such as the Market, the Crosstown, East Bay Street and Morrison Drive.

Radar estimates indicated that areas on the peninsula near Medical University Hospital had received 3 to 4 inches of rain as of 6:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Charleston School of Law will delay opening until noon due to flooding.

Dave Johnson works his way through the flooding on King Street near Huger Street in downtown Charleston on Friday morning. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

To make matters worse for commuters, the Highway Patrol is currently on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer crash on the Interstate 26 eastbound at the 199 mile marker, by the exit to Summerville. The crash occurred around 7:40 a.m., according to Lance Corporal Matt Southern.

The ramp remains open and passable at this time, but may have to be blocked once the wrecker arrives to upright the truck, Southern said. The truck is carrying scrap metal and the driver sustained only some small cuts and scrapes, he said.

This story will be updated.

