UPDATE: At 11:15 a.m., only Hagood and Fishburne are closed.
Several downtown Charleston streets have closed due to coastal flooding from a high tide over 7.5 feet.
Police have advised that Washington and Hassell, Chisholm and Broad, Beaufain and Lockwood, and Hagood and Fishburne have closed.
Minor flooding is also expected Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
In recent years, Charleston has tried to address “sunny day” flooding through check valves, a device inserted into a drainage pipe or culvert meant to stop high tides from pushing saltwater onto the streets.
According to reports by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, coastal flooding is accelerating in Charleston and around the United States.