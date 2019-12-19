The good news: Christmas Day is expected to be sunny and pleasantly mild.

You might not want to hear the rest.

A storm in the Gulf of Mexico that forecasters describe as "vigorous" will cross Florida and settle off the Southeast coast for the weekend, dropping as much as 5 flooding inches of rain on South Carolina and kicking up winds strong enough to blow tree limbs and other debris near the coast.

"It looks like it's going to be pretty nasty," said meteorologist Ron Morales, with the National Weather Service office in North Charleston. "This is the kind of system that looks like it's going to shed rain everywhere over the coast to well inland."

Winds could rise as strong 25 mph along the coast and 20 mph in Charleston but are expected to be weaker farther inland.

Showers will start on Saturday and be pouring rain by Saturday night through Sunday. The mess will ease on Monday.

The storm isn't all that unusual for late fall and early winter. Two months ago, it might have whirled into a tropical storm. If it hugged its way up the East Coast now, it could spin into a classic Northeaster snowstorm.

"One of the unusual aspects of this Southeast winter storm is that it won't shoot up toward the northeastern United States, as is often the case," said meteorologist Bob Henson, of the forecasting company Weather Underground.

"Instead, it'll move slowly eastward off the Southeast coast. This may prolong the potential for heavy rains and coastal flooding from Florida to North Carolina into Monday," he said.

But it all blows away for the jolly old elf. Wednesday is forecast to be mostly sunny, with light winds and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Shake off the raincoat and make it a merry one.