Weather caused little disruption to Thursday morning's commute, but meteorologists say another round of heavy rain could overlap with high tide during the evening rush hour.
The greatest risk for flooding will be early this evening around the 6 p.m. high tide, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
The tri-county region could see up to 2 to 3 inches of rain, and meteorologists say it won't take much to cause problems, as grounds are still saturated from last week's heavy rainfall.
A flash flood watch will be in effect through the evening.
In Mount Pleasant, crews are clearing ditches along Long Point Road to help prevent flooding this afternoon. Police are diverting traffic through the Snowden community at Whipple and Snowden roads. Drivers are encouraged to use U.S. Highway 17 or Interstate 526 until the ditches are cleared.
Heading into Thursday, Charleston was 2 inches shy of this month becoming the second wettest Decembers on record. Less than 1 inch had fallen as of 7 a.m., according to the Weather Service.