City officials awoke hours before the sun rose and deployed temporary pumps. Downtown residents walked outside to find water in the street up to their knees. The Weather Channel set up a live shot near the City Market.

In Charleston, many were anticipating the next big flood Monday.

By the evening, it hadn't quite appeared — yet. It remained unclear whether future forecast rain would change that picture by Tuesday, particularly in the Church Creek area.

Brittany MacNamara, a forecaster with the National Weather Service, urged motorists to stay vigilant and avoid flood-prone areas as rain continued into Tuesday. Precipitation was expected to stop by the afternoon, she said, and clear weather was forecast for Christmas Day. A flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A sustained period of rain and a higher-than-average tides early Monday put many on edge, but beyond the traditionally vulnerable spots on the Holy City's peninsula — including the flood-prone Medical District — the water mostly stayed at bay.

After Charleston Harbor's tide gauge peaked at 7.64 feet around 5:30 a.m., most floodwaters slowly began to drain. Minor flooding begins at 7 feet, even without rain.

It was the forecast confluence of rain and tides that had worried officials like Mark Wilbert, chief resilience officer for the city of Charleston.

"The math problem becomes: How much rain do you get as that high tide's approaching?" Wilbert said.

By 7 a.m., 2 to 4 inches had fallen in North Charleston at the airport and also on the Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant, Johns Island and downtown Charleston, according to the National Weather Service.

During the morning commute, there were around 30 road closures in the city, centered around the Medical University of South Carolina and the residential streets south of it. Six people had called police in distress from stranded vehicles by 9:30 a.m., said Shannon Scaff, Charleston's director of emergency management.

On the East Side, water ponded as deep as 2 feet in low intersections on Drake, America and Hanover streets.

But unlike in the Lowcountry's worst flooding events, major thoroughfares like Calhoun Street and the Septima P. Clark Parkway stayed open. The Parkway, also known as the Crosstown, is the subject of an ongoing underground tunnel drainage project; while it remained passable, it briefly narrowed to one lane in each direction as floodwaters seeped in at the edges of the road.

The only road closure outside of the Charleston Peninsula was near the West Ashley library branch on Windermere Boulevard. City officials updated the closures throughout the day on their official map; by the late afternoon, the number of closures had fallen to 18.

Nasty weather to dump on SC weekend holiday festivities The worst of a weekend of heavy rain and winds is expected Sunday and Sunday night. Roads could flood for Monday morning rush hour.

Traffic volume was lower, however, with many people off work in the days before Christmas. It wasn't the first time a soggy surprise arrived around a holiday.

Last year, astronomical tides peaking around 8.7 feet arrived in the harbor on Thanksgiving weekend. Even with a close call by Hurricane Dorian this summer, that level of flooding hasn't been surpassed since, Wilbert said.

While that event was mostly tidal, there was a period of rain that made it worse. It's a problem that's at the top of the mind for managers of many cities, Wilbert said, made even more challenging by how drastically rainfall can differ, even within a few miles.

Wilbert said he was cautiously optimistic in the early afternoon, and said each event, whether or not it was catastrophic, provided an opportunity to tweak Charleston's approach to sudden floods.

"We know we have work to do. There’s nobody that’s going to say that work is done," Wilbert said. "Events like this give us good opportunity to see what did work (and) what didn’t."

Charleston officials have had plenty of opportunities to learn that lesson in recent years, with a succession of floods starting with the "1,000-year flood" in 2015 — a downpour that stalled atop South Carolina for days.

On top of that, the steady rise in global temperatures is making Arctic ice melt and sea water expand. The resulting sea level rise is turning the once occasional tidal flood into an increasingly common reality. Charleston smashed its previous records for tidal flooding in 2019.

The year in flooding hasn't finished yet. Wilbert said he was watching a tidal gauge on Church Creek closely to see if the narrow waterway might create another flooding concern in outer West Ashley.

The creek drains a 5,000-acre area and travels between built-up suburban house lots, major roads and churches. It was the site of much of the flooding in the 2015 event, and has flooded so many homes that Charleston has bought out dozens of houses near it.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the creek remained a half a foot below its minor flood stage and appeared to be leveling off after an earlier rise.

Whether it would break the 6.5-foot flood threshold remained dependent on how much rain fell on the lands feeding it, and how quickly, Wilbert said.