The remnants of Hurricane Florence continued a slow grind across the Carolinas Sunday morning, dumping ever more rainfall on already saturated communities and raising fears of massive flooding from swollen rivers over-running their banks.
The storm, which has been blamed for at least 13 deaths, had been downgraded to a tropical depression, but a very large arcing band of rain continued to lash North Carolina and northern portions of the Palmetto State.
The center was located in the Aiken area around 10 a.m. Sunday but it could take until the end of the day Monday before South Carolina is fully rid of Florence, said Neil Dixon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
"The band is not going to move that much today," Dixon said. "As we move into the afternoon, there will more thunderstorms across the Grand Strand and possibly as far south as McClellanville and the northern part of Charleston County."
That could be bad news for the water-logged northern part of the state, where flooding has shut down several roads, including a section of Interstate 95 in Dillon County and a longer stretch of U.S. Highway 76 in Marion County. The storm also was flooding fields next to Bennettsville and overrunning rural highways near Cheraw.
As of Sunday, about 4,000 people had sought refuge in 63 shelters across the state, and some 61,000 power outages had been reported. There have been four confirmed storm-related fatalities: one in Union County, one in Georgetown County and two in Horry County, according to the state emergency operations center.
Among the dead, a 23-year-old man killed when the truck he was riding in hydroplaned and flipped on a flooded road in Georgetown County and an Horry County couple who perished from carbon monoxide fumes after using a generator inside their home.
All told, the storm was expected to dump 18 trillion gallons on the Carolinas, enough to cover the entire state of Texas with 4 inches of water, a forecaster said. It has claimed at least 13 lives, including two people in Horry County who died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator inside their home. It triggered hundreds of rescues in North Carolina and knocked out power to nearly a million people.
Some sections of South Carolina didn't see a drop of rain, others were inundated. Goose Creek, for instance, saw .9 inches of rain while Sullivan's Island recorded just over an inch and Jamestown saw 3.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The highest rainfall total in the state was 13.3 inches in Marion County, but state officials cautioned that totals will likely rise as Florence continues to unleash torrents.
While pockets of sun appeared in the Charleston area Sunday, police, firefighters and city workers all along the South Carolina and North Carolina border battled backed up storm drains and pooling water, as Florence continued to drill the region with sheets of rain.
The region will be feeling the effects of Florence well into the coming week, with some rivers not expected to crest from flooding until Friday. The National Weather Service warned of the potential for "life-threatening, catastrophic flash floods and prolonged significant river flooding."
Communities up and down the Pee Dee, Lumber and Waccamaw rivers were bracing for an onslaught of water rushing downstream from North Carolina, where several feet of rain fell this weekend.
The epicenter of the crisis will likely be Conway, where the Waccamaw River is expected to hit 19.2 feet — more than a foot higher than the record set in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew.
That could pose a serious threat to two aging coal ash ponds and Route 151 just South of Conway. Other rivers heading into the Grand Strand could also be overtaken by surging streams.
Not every South Carolinian in the northeast corner of the state was concerned however.
“We’re in good shape,” said Dwight Parker, a resident of Cheraw. “This is just a minor inconvenience.”
Parker was out Sunday morning inspecting the flooded roadway on Market Street in front of his house.
His rain gauge showed the tiny town on the Pee Dee River had received just over a foot of rain over Saturday and into Sunday. He said it’s likely the worst flooding the town had seen since 2015.
During that storm, he had several feet of water enter his basement. He bought a better pump since then, he said.