Drivers can expect flooding in low-lying Charleston areas, police said Tuesday. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Charleston drivers can expect flooding in low-lying areas starting Tuesday morning due to a predicted 8-foot high tide, police advised.

Officials have reported that Broad Street at Ashley Avenue has all lanes closed. Hagood Avenue and Fishburne Avenue intersection has closed due to flooding, as has Lockwood Boulevard between Beaufain and Barre and Washington Street between Laurens and Hasell.

Downtown Charleston flood

This map shows flood prone areas in downtown Charleston. (Staff) 

Police asked that drivers be cautious and not drive through flooded roadways or around barricades. The National Weather Service has posted a coastal flood advisory until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

In recent years, Charleston has tried to address "sunny day" flooding through check valves, a device inserted into a drainage pipe or culvert meant to stop high tides from pushing saltwater onto the streets. According to reports by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, coastal flooding is accelerating in Charleston and around the United States.

This story will be updated as streets close due to flooding.

Fleming Smith covers breaking news for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

