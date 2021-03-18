Flooding closes several downtown Charleston streets amid storm that sparked tornado watch

Floodwaters have closed several downtown Charleston streets as South Carolina remains on alert Thursday night amid a storm system that's spawned tornadoes elsewhere in the South and put the Palmetto State on alert through the evening hours.

Charleston's flood-related road closures are as follows:

Calhoun Street at Courtenay Drive/Smith Street.

All streets surrounding Cannon Park.

Coming Street from Wentworth to Beaufain streets.

The Septima P. Clark Parkway, also known as the Crosstown, at Sheppard Street.

All areas around Harris Teeter on East Bay Street.

Fishburne Street from Ashley to Rutledge avenues.

King and Huger streets.

President Street at the Crosstown.

A flood advisory issued by the National Weather Service expired at 5 p.m.; however, the area remains under a tornado watch until 6 p.m.

At one point, 27 counties along the Upstate and southern half of the state’s coastal plain were under a tornado watch, but by 4:30 p.m., only Charleston and Berkeley Counties remained under the alert.

