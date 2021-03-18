Flooding closes several downtown Charleston streets amid storm that sparked tornado watch

Floodwaters have closed several downtown Charleston streets as South Carolina remains on alert Thursday night amid a storm system that's spawned tornadoes elsewhere in the South and put the Palmetto State on alert through the evening hours.
Charleston's flood-related road closures are as follows:
- Calhoun Street at Courtenay Drive/Smith Street.
- All streets surrounding Cannon Park.
- Coming Street from Wentworth to Beaufain streets.
- The Septima P. Clark Parkway, also known as the Crosstown, at Sheppard Street.
- All areas around Harris Teeter on East Bay Street.
- Fishburne Street from Ashley to Rutledge avenues.
- King and Huger streets.
- President Street at the Crosstown.
A flood advisory issued by the National Weather Service expired at 5 p.m.; however, the area remains under a tornado watch until 6 p.m.
At one point, 27 counties along the Upstate and southern half of the state’s coastal plain were under a tornado watch, but by 4:30 p.m., only Charleston and Berkeley Counties remained under the alert.
This story is developing. Check back for more.