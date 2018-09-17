WILMINGTON, N.C. — Virtually all major routes in and out of Wilmington continued to be blocked off Monday, stymieing some emergency efforts for the area flooded by Hurricane Florence and marooned from the rest of the state.
A caravan of 20 trucks from Fort Bragg did manage to snake its way into town, with enough food and water to serve 60,000 people for four days. Local officials were preparing to open three stations Tuesday morning to hand out the supplies.
Florence drenched New Hanover County with 24 inches of rain, a record that topped the 19 inches from Hurricane Floyd in 1999.
The onslaught swelled water above major highways, commercial corridors and residential backstreets. Toppled thick-rooted canopy trees and dangling power lines block off other areas. Virtually the entire area is impassable.
Local officials urged residents not to return.
"There will be a notification sent out ... when we designate the appropriate time for returning," New Hanover County Commission Chairman Woody White said. "It is not now. Please stay where you are, where you have food, water and shelter. "
