The National Weather Service on Wednesday morning issued a coastal flood warning, advising that rain showers coinciding with high tide could yield up to two feet of flooding in lowlying areas near shorelines.
Beaufort, Charleston and coastal Colleton counties are all under the warning, which is expected to last until at least 11 a.m., forecasters said. High tide came around 8:23 a.m.
On the forecast front, rain was expected through most of the morning, creating a potential headache of a situation on roadways for commuters, as "numerous" roads are expected to be closed due to flood inundation. Most of the rain is expected before 10 a.m., the Service said, and may produce as much as a quarter of an inch of precipitation alone.
By 9 a.m., the tide height at Charleston Harbor registered at about 8 feet, which is right on the threshold for what officials consider "major" flooding. The levels are considered to have reached flood stage at 7 feet.
On Tuesday evening, the city of Charleston issued a travel advisory that will remain in effect between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday, as the usually high tides heavy winds are expected to bring “significant tidal flooding,” according to a statement by the city.
“As conditions remain favorable for flooding related to tidal influences ... I want to urge motorists to exercise caution, and remain alert to the possibility of standing water on our roadways,” said Shannon Scaff, Charleston’s director of emergency management, in a statement.
Meahile, in Harleston Village, Patricia Owens has seen plenty of floods in the 15 years she’s lived in her home at Barre and Beaufain Streets. The creek behind her house is connected to the Ashley River, and it was already flowing into the street at 8:30 am.
Even during a hurricane, the water has only ever reached the bottom step of her porch, but the floods are getting more and more frequent, she said.
“We see it more often now, because it’s just my opinion, there’s no available land for the water to go,” Owens said.
But for her, the water covering the road to her house every so often has become a fact of life.
“You kind of get used to it,” Owens said. “The trouble is, it’s higher than it ever was before (during a high tide). It hasn’t been like this until recently.”
Showers are lifting north across the area this morning. I don’t expect that the rain rates will be too terribly bad, but periods of heavier showers will be possible. pic.twitter.com/4zIrSBjuFw— Charleston Weather (@chswx) February 20, 2019
Police encourage all drivers to respect barricades and not drive through standing water of unknown depth.
Confirmed road closures:
- Intersection of Hagood Avenue and Fishburne Street
- Broad Street (between start of Broad Street and Ashley Avenue)
- Lockwood Drive (between Wentworth Street and beginning of Broad Street; and from Montague Street to Barre Street)
- South Market (East Bay to Church Street)
- Ashley Avenue at Broad Street
- Courtenay Drive at Calhoun Street
- East Bay Street (from Murray Boulevard to Atlantic Street)
- Morrison Drive at Jackson Street
- Wentworth Street at Barre Street
Keep checking postandcourier.com for regular updates concerning closures, forecast and flooding details.