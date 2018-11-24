Like many other tropical storms and extreme rain events, Hurricane Florence flooded countless cars and trucks, damaging or destroying the autos and raising the stakes for used-car buyers.
Flood cars that are insured are often written off by insurance companies — totaled — and sold as salvage for parts. But others can find their way into the used car market, with serious long-term damage that might not be disclosed to buyers.
There are two steps used-vehicle buyers can take to make sure they aren't getting a flood car. The first is to check the online sites that track insurance reports and vehicle histories. The second is to carefully inspect a vehicle and know what to look for, or if possible hire a mechanic to do the same.
First, the websites:
- The National Insurance Crime Bureau offers a free online tool called VINCheck, at ncib.org, to see if a vehicle has been reported as salvaged or stolen. However, a clean VIN check is not a guarantee. Dishonest sellers can move cars between states and fraudulently get clean titles, the NICB warns.
"Many of these vehicles come on the market after natural disasters, such as storms, hurricanes or other natural disasters involving flooding," warns the organization, which is funded by insurance companies. Autos that weren't insured when they were flooded, or were not damaged enough to be totaled, would not have salvage titles and would not be in NICB's data, because it's pulled from insurance company records.
- The federal National Motor Vehicle Title Information System, at vehiclehistory.gov, claims "the only publicly available system in the United States to which all insurance carriers, auto recyclers, junk yards, and salvage yards, are required, under federal law, to report to on a regular basis."
The government-sanctioned system is run by a third party, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, and additional third-party vendors provide the reports, typically for a fee.
- Carfax, which is in the business of selling vehicle history reports, offers a free flood check at carfax.com, which requires an email address and an automatic sign-up for a free Carfax account. The company estimates there are now nearly half a million flooded cars on the road — a quarter of them in Houston, where Hurricane Harvey struck in 2017.
Full Carfax reports, which are available for $39.99 and are often provided by vehicle sellers, go beyond checking for reported flood damage and show where a vehicle has been bought, sold and serviced. It would be handy to know, for example, if a used vehicle on sale in South Carolina was sold at an auto auction in Houston after Hurricane Harvey.
Beyond searching for information online, one of the keys to avoiding the purchase of a flood-damaged car is a careful visual inspection. In addition to buying from people you trust and being suspicious of exceptionally good deals, here are some of thing things to look for, according to NCIB, Carfax, Consumer Reports, and the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs:
- Close all the windows and doors, let the car sit for a few minutes, and then crack open the door a take a good sniff. Mildew and mold have a distinct smell, and even trace amounts of either one is pretty apparent if the car is sealed. (Carfax)
- Inspect the lights. A visible waterline may still show on the lens or reflector. (Consumer Reports)
- Check inside the seatbelt retractors by pulling the seatbelt all the way out and inspect for moisture, mildew or grime. (NCIB)
- Test all interior and exterior lights, windshield wipers, turn signals, stereo, mirrors and seats. Test the air conditioning and heater, smelling for musty odors. (S.C. Consumer Affairs)
South Carolina residents who believe they purchased a flood-damaged vehicle can file a complaint with the Department of Consumer Affairs, online at consumer.sc.gov.