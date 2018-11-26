After three days of unusually high tides, downtown Charleston and surrounding low lying areas should brace for one more morning expected to bring coastal flooding.
Forecasters on Monday issued a flood advisory that will last until at least noon for coastal areas. Tides are expected to reach between 7.5 and 7.7 feet, according to the National Weather Service, which could yield moderate flooding.
While high tide will not occur until approximately 10 a.m., Charleston Harbor could reach flood stage up to an hour prior.
Heads up folks. Moderate south-southwest winds, tides already running high and influences from the Perigean #Spring Tides will equate to more coastal #flooding Monday morning. Be prepared for road closures, especially in the #Charleston area. pic.twitter.com/t6RlW3dKf1— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) November 26, 2018
The peak times at which conditions are expected to be at their worst are between 8 a.m. and noon, the service said.
In addition to the likely flooding conditions, forecasters were predicting a chance of showers in the morning, mostly before 10 a.m. Expect cloudy skies during the day with a high near 70.
Keep checking postandcourier.com for road closures and updates.