Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Rain likely. High 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.