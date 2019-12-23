Water began to recede from flooded areas around Charleston late Monday morning after sustained rainfall and a higher than average high tide inundated local roads.
But officials warned that more rain was on the way.
National Weather Service rain gauges recorded 2.45 inches at Charleston International Airport in North Charleston in the 24 hours preceeding 9:51 a.m. Isle of Palms received 2.79 inches, Mount Pleasant got 2.95 inches, downtown Charleston got 3.92 inches, Johns Island got 3.11 inches and Summerville got 1.49 inches.
In Charleston harbor, high tide peaked at 7.64 feet around 5:30 a.m., the Weather Service said.
Church Creek in West Ashley was approaching its 6.5-foot flood stage. A gauge on the creek registered 6.17 feet as of 12:55 p.m., according to the Weather Service.
The Charleston area could see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain through Tuesday morning, said Rebecca Davidson, a meteorologist with the Weather Service's Charleston office.
Forecasters are keeping an eye on Monday's 6 p.m. high tide, which could be around 7 feet, the threshold for minor flooding in Charleston harbor, Davidson said.
Accumulated rainfall throughout the day combined with a tide at flood stage could lead to some flooding during the evening commute.
Meanwhile, Charleston city officials had closed 18 sections of road because of flooding as of 1:20 p.m.
The Septima P. Clark Parkway, also known as the Crosstown, remained open as of Monday afternoon.
Shannon Scaff, Charleston's emergency management director, said the city has received six calls for motorists in distress as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.
City crews had deployed pumps in six locations across the peninsula, Scaff said, adding that he had not received reports of significant flooding in West Ashley.
Flooding aside, traffic volume in the Charleston area was lower on Monday due to the upcoming Christmas holiday.
For a complete, up to date list of Charleston street closures, visit the city's official map here.
Flooding closed the Charleston County Public Library's West Ashley branch, 45 Windermere Blvd., said Doug Reynolds, a library spokesman.
"The library will also be closed for the holidays (Tuesday through Thursday) and will reopen Friday," Reynolds said. "Book drops will be unavailable while the branches are closed so that our staff can spend time with their families. Overdue fines will not be charged while the book drops are closed."
Storm conditions had not impacted operations at Charleston International Airport, said Spencer Pryor, an airport spokesman.
A flood advisory for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and surrounding counties was extended until 3 p.m., the Weather Service said.
While the water has receded in certain areas, there are still numerous flooded streets. More rain is expected which could lead to additional closures. Please utilize https://t.co/fiVDszkyVU for up to date information.— Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) December 23, 2019
Flooding appeared to be mostly confined to the Charleston peninsula.
Sullivan's Island saw standing water in the usual low-lying areas and had received about 3 inches of rain in the last 24 hours, said Andy Benke, the town's administrator. Officials expected water levels to begin dropping with low tide around 11:30 a.m.
The Weather Service received some isolated reports of flooding in other areas but hadn't yet received any major reports other than in downtown, Davidson said. Rain cleared briefly Monday morning but downpours picked up as the day progressed.
The Weather Service's main message to residents remains simple: Be aware of conditions, she said.
In addition to concerns over flooding, officials are monitoring high surf conditions on Lowcountry beaches Monday morning.
This story is developing. Check back for more.