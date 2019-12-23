Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain. High around 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.