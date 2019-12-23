Flooding from rain and a significant high tide is closing roads around Charleston Monday morning.
National Weather Service rain gauges recorded 2.45 inches at Charleston International Airport in North Charleston in the 24 hours preceeding 9:51 a.m. Isle of Palms received 2.79 inches, Mount Pleasant got 2.95 inches, downtown Charleston got 3.92 inches, Johns Island got 3.11 inches and Summerville got 1.49 inches.
Shortly before 11 a.m., Charleston city officials had closed 22 sections of road because of flooding.
Flooded areas of Charleston included several roads in the medical district downtown, portions of Lockwood Boulevard, portions of Beaufain Street, the intersection of King and Huger streets, a part of North Market street, a part of East Bay Street, and other areas.
The Septima P. Clark Parkway, also known as the Crosstown, was open as of 8:21 a.m., but the outer lanes have some minor flooding, said Jack O'Toole, a Charleston city spokesman.
Shannon Scaff, Charleston's emergency management director, said the city has received six calls for motorists in distress as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.
City crews had deployed pumps in six locations across the peninsula, Scaff said, adding that he had not received reports of significant flooding in West Ashley.
While the water has receded in certain areas, there are still numerous flooded streets. More rain is expected which could lead to additional closures. Please utilize https://t.co/fiVDszkyVU for up to date information.— Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) December 23, 2019
Flooding aside, traffic volume in the Charleston area was lower on Monday due to the upcoming Christmas holiday.
For a complete, up to date list of Charleston street closures, visit the city's official map here.
Flooding also closed the Charleston County Public Library's West Ashley branch, 45 Windermere Blvd., said Doug Reynolds, a library spokesman.
"The library will also be closed for the holidays (Tuesday through Thursday) and will reopen Friday," Reynolds said. "Book drops will be unavailable while the branches are closed so that our staff can spend time with their families. Overdue fines will not be charged while the book drops are closed."
Storm conditions had not impacted operations at Charleston International Airport, said Spencer Pryor, an airport spokesman. There were no flight cancellations as of 10:20 a.m.
The Weather Service's Charleston office, meanwhile, said rain would linger over many areas on Monday but would begin to diminish later in the morning.
The heaviest rainfall was then expected to shift "into the parts of southern South Carolina with an increased potential for flash flooding centering roughly along/north of a Walterboro-Edisto Beach line," the Weather Service said.
A flood advisory for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and surrounding counties was extended until noon, the Weather Service said.
"At 7:42 a.m., Doppler radar continued to indicate moderate to heavy rain moving north along the lower South Carolina coast," the Weather Service said. "As much as 2 to 5 inches of rain has fallen in some areas since midnight. The combination of lingering impacts from high tide and the ongoing heavy rain will help produce minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas through late morning. Numerous roads remain closed throughout the Downtown Charleston area are due to a combination of heavy rain and high tides. Additional road closures are possible."
More rain — 3 to 5 inches — is expected throughout the day on Monday, the Weather Service said.
A high tide of 7.64 feet occurred around 5:30 a.m., the Weather Service said.
Officials also warned to Church Creek in West Ashley could flood and urged residents of that area to monitor conditions carefully.
If you live along Church Creek in West Ashley, carefully monitor the creek level today. There is a possibility it could go into flood. Track the creek level here: https://t.co/OO75qMBuV4 #chswx #scwx— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) December 23, 2019
A gauge on the creek registered 6.01 feet as of 10:55 a.m., approaching the 6.5-foot flood stage, according to the Weather Service.
Flooding appeared to be mostly confined to the Charleston peninsula.
Sullivan's Island saw standing water in the usual low-lying areas and had received about 3 inches of rain in the last 24 hours, said Andy Benke, the town's administrator. Officials expected water levels to begin dropping with low tide around 11:30 a.m.
The Weather Service received some isolated reports of flooding in other areas but hadn't yet received any major reports other than in downtown, said Rebecca Davidson, a meteorologist with the agency's Charleston office.
Rain conditions were clearing up early Monday morning but rain was expected to continue throughout the day, Davidson said.
Officials were monitoring a rain band developing south of Savannah around 7:45 a.m., but it was too soon to tell whether it would impact flooded areas around Charleston, she said.
The Weather Service's main message to residents remains simple: Be aware of conditions, Davidson said.
In addition to concerns over flooding, officials are monitoring high surf conditions on Lowcountry beaches Monday morning.
This story is developing. Check back for more.