Floating teachers, alternating school days possible for Charleston schools this fall

Alternating school days, staggered schedules and floating teachers around classrooms are all possibilities the Charleston County School District is considering in plans to reopen for in-person classes this fall.

Much is unknown about what the start of the school year will look like in August, but district officials shed some light during a CCSD reactivation meeting Friday.

The meeting drew students, parents, teachers and business owners in addition to representatives from the Medical University of South Carolina.

One possibility mentioned by Ellen Nitz, CCSD's director of nursing services, is the concept of floating teachers, where a group of students remains in the same classroom throughout the day while different teachers rotate through.

Keeping the same "cohort" of students together is one possible way to reduce spreading the coronavirus, Nitz said.

Another option is to stagger class schedules to reduce the number of students in a classroom at any given time.

Regardless of what happens, Nitz emphasized the return to school will likely require a mindset shift.

"This is a cultural change, and it's going to take a lot from each person, but it can be done," she said. "And we need to implement these practices to make sure we have a safe environment for our students."

Another possibility is alternating school days, where some students would attend school in-person Mondays and Wednesdays, while others would attend Tuesdays and Thursdays, said Michelle Simmons, executive director of the elementary learning community.

Students who need the most help could potentially attend school on Fridays.

The concept of alternating school weeks was also studied, where students attend in-person classes one week but get online instruction the next, Simmons said.

She emphasized that no final decisions had been made and that the options presented were still just preliminary considerations.

CCSD's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy said the district has developed a new building operating capacity matrix that adjusted for COVID-19 safety considerations.

The new model "essentially left us at 60 percent of what we normally provide," Borowy said.

DHEC has recommended school districts operate school buses with a maximum capacity of 50 percent.

Borowy said that doesn't mean the district won't decide to reduce school bus capacity even further.

A possibility Borowy mentioned is requiring students to eat lunch in their classrooms instead of a common cafeteria space, to reduce the potential spread of the virus.

That would likely come at an additional cost, he said, citing the extra time and effort it would take to prepare individual packaged lunches brought to the classroom.

The clock is ticking. While some decisions depend on guidance from the S.C. Department of Education and funding approved by the S.C. Legislature, Charleston Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said the district aims to have a draft of formal recommendations ready by July 10. If that isn't possible, July 24 is the "absolute deadline" for recommendations, she said.

An option that's likely not on the table for next year is half-day schedules, where students will either attend school in the morning or the afternoon, resulting in two sets of bus routes.

"That's simply not feasible for us. It's not financially feasible and it's not logistically possible," Postlewait said.

It's not clear when students will return to the classroom in the fall, she said. If the Legislature approves an additional five instructional days to the school calendar, students will likely start the second week of August.