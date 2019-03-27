Everyone on Edisto Island loves oysters.
At least, that's the impression that came across at a Tuesday night public hearing on the island, where resident after resident said they were huge fans of one of the Lowcountry's most iconic products — but not such big fans of the floating cages to grow the shellfish that may land in Steamboat Creek.
"I just feel like our waters are our waters to enjoy, not for one person to profit off of," said Pamela Comport, who lives on nearby Russell Creek.
In reality, a two-person team has applied to locate what would eventually be 700 cages in the creek at the north end of the island. Aubrey Sanders and Michael Kalista, residents of the Charleston region who have both worked before on a shellfish farm, say they're committed to being good stewards of the environment and growing a product that Edisto can take pride in.
The duo have scoured the state's waters for places to locate, and "Steamboat Creek is certainly the most accommodating," Kalista said.
Trying to grow there requires undergoing a regulatory process among three agencies that could stretch as long as 18 months. The hearing was still a preliminary stop on that road, and many fellow oyster growers spoke in an attempt to clarify a still fledgling industry. There are only five permitted cage growers in the state currently, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
One local chef, Mike Geib of 167 Raw, even argued in favor of the farm, saying the business should be allowed the opportunity to compete against farms in the Northeast that flood the market with shellfish at dirt-cheap prices.
Several locals, however, expressed concerns over the aesthetics of the floating cages. They also worried that boaters coming around the bend would collide with the equipment at the mouth of Steamboat Creek, which empties into the North Edisto River. Comport said that boaters often moor near the site where the cages might be placed, making the channel narrower than it appears on maps.
"We all love oysters, but we would like to see some other method of growing oysters," said islander Gordon Hay.
The problem, farmers insist, is that the surface cages produce a superior product. The pioneer of the method in the Palmetto State was Frank Roberts, who operates Lady's Island Oyster Co. in Beaufort County and who provides the oyster seed to growers in the Carolinas and beyond.
South Carolina's silty summer waters make it nearly impossible to grow a significant yield with a cage on the bottom of a creek, Roberts said. An oyster searching for food there is tantamount to "digging through a 5-gallon bucket of sand for two grains of corn."
"I resisted this until I saw its performance, and I couldn't believe it," he said. "It was a no-brainer."
Roberts said his farm is next to the heavily trafficked Intracoastal Waterway, and he often interacts with curious boaters but has never had someone collide with his equipment.
In January, concern over the Steamboat Creek farm erupted as posts of oyster farms elsewhere started surfacing on social media. Kalista and Sanders said the images were not representative of their project, and that some of the information, like claims they were from out of state, was simply incorrect.
But the issue has attracted the attention of some decision-makers, like state Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, who convened a meeting with Kalista and some concerned boaters last week to discuss the practice. Senn could not be reached by phone on Tuesday.
Comport insisted that the people who live on and near Steamboat Creek, who would be most affected, were united in their opposition. But one islander, though he didn't live on the creek itself, was supportive on Tuesday.
"This is a quintessential Edisto business. We had shrimpers and we had tomato growers and we've had oystermen and crabbers. This is a big point of who this island is," Pinkney Mikell said. "It's where we come from, it’s what we do."