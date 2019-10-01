Both lanes of U.S. Highway 78 were shut down around 2 p.m. Tuesday when two tractor-trailers collided in Dorchester County.
One of the trucks was headed west when the driver swerved off the right side of the road, apparently to avoid rear-ending another vehicle, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern, a spokesman for the S.C. Highway Patrol.
That driver then over-corrected and veered into the eastbound lane, crashing into an eastbound truck, Southern said.
Both trucks flipped onto their sides, Southern said. Both drivers taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The road could be blocked for several hours as troopers investigate the collision and clear the scene, Southern said.
Eastbound drivers can take Interstate 26 to travel past S.C. Highway 27. Westbound drivers should divert before they reach U.S. 178.