Hurricane Dorian's projected path to Florida's east coast could affect ticket holders trying to fly from Charleston to the Sunshine State early next week.
The powerful storm is expected to make landfall in Florida somewhere between Orlando and Miami late Monday or early Tuesday, according to the latest projections from the National Hurricane Center.
That could affect the five daily flights to Miami through American Airlines and JetBlue's one daily flight to Fort Lauderdale from Charleston International Airport.
It's too early to determine the landfall location, but if airports are closed in South Florida because of the hurricane, the six nonstop flights from Charleston will probably be affected, according to Charleston airport CEO Paul Campbell. Ticket holders should check with their airlines for the latest updates.
Charleston airport has been monitoring the storm's progress over the past week, but doesn't expect direct impacts, Campbell said.
"We have put people on alert just in case," he said.
Campbell also said the military has backed off from moving its fleet of aircraft from Charleston Air Force Base, which owns the runways and shares them with Charleston International Airport.
"That's usually a good sign for the region," he said.
Last year, the airport closed for nearly four days during mid-September when Hurricane Florence threatened the Lowcountry.
Florence eventually made landfall in southeastern North Carolina before its remnants cut through the Pee Dee region of South Carolina, causing catastrophic flooding and resulting in nine deaths in the Palmetto State.
The storm caused billions of dollars in damage and left more than 50 people dead in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Most of them were in the Tar Heel State.