The rainy and wet conditions that have been seemingly ever-present this week aren't going anywhere just yet.
With showers and thunderstorms likely on Friday morning, mostly between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch that's expected to last until 5 p.m. The watch is in effect for Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties, particularly the areas of Saint George, Summerville, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Daniel Island.
In addition to likely flooding in lowlying areas, small creeks and streams throughout the area are also expected to experience elevated water levels with could yield flash flooding in urban areas, forecasters said. The next high tide will be around 1 p.m.
Rain is steadily becoming more widespread as the morning wears on. You may dodge some downpours. Allow extra time to get where you’re going. pic.twitter.com/HnoCuGEslD— Charleston Weather (@chswx) August 3, 2018
The slow-moving storms in the morning and into the early afternoon also have the potential of producing torrential downpours, with amounts totaling between 1 and 2.5 inches, according to the Service, though higher amounts are possible locally.
