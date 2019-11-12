A complex, three-way deal to aid a small town's leak-prone sewer system — which spilled up to 10 million gallons of untreated sewage into a Stono River tributary in 2018 — is in danger of collapsing.

That's because Charleston Water System says the small town of Hollywood isn't providing the financial details it needs to bring the deal to its board.

Hollywood, with about 5,000 residents at the southern end of Charleston County, has struggled to maintain its sewer system for years.

CWS said in a letter it would pull out of negotiations at the end of November if it did not receive the information it's requested. Specifically, the utility wants more details on the outstanding debt it would have to pay if it took over the infrastructure.

Also, it wants more information on the private individuals who have been promised sewer taps in the system.

Hollywood's lawyer said the town is doing its best to make the information available, and is doing everything it can to find any documents that haven't already turned up.

"We’ve given them everything that we have," said Dean Porter, the attorney. "We’re not hiding anything,"

The town's system connects to CWS, the water and sewer utility that services the city of Charleston and sells drinking water to several local jurisdictions. Hollywood, which has few financial resources and didn't raise sewer rates for a decade, is responsible for maintaining 26 pump stations and 38 miles of sewer lines on its own.

The Post and Courier found in an investigation last year that years of deferred maintenance and other issues contributed to the spill at the beginning of 2018, which took weeks to locate, in part because it was underwater. The spill spurred the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to close shellfish harvesting beds around the region.

In the year since, Hollywood, CWS and nearby Dorchester County have been working on a deal that would have Dorchester help with the system in the short term and CWS take control in the long term, potentially in two to three years.

DHEC, which put the town under a consent order after the spill, has been monitoring the process, and asked Hollywood to have a plan in place by the end of August.

Hollywood's council did approve a plan by the end of that month, Porter said.

But neither of the other parties had. Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said Tuesday the county was still in negotiations, and CWS chief executive officer Kin Hill said his organization also wanted to refine some points when the town signed the deal in August.

Mike Marcus, the head of DHEC's Bureau of Water, said that his agency did not consider the deal done.

"We remain willing to contribute, within our regulatory authority, to assist in the facilitation of a three-party agreement," he said in a statement.

At a meeting in Hollywood at the end of September, Hill said CWS officials heard for the first time they might have to pay back more than the roughly $600,000 the town had previously estimated they owe to the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued the debt, but won't provide details directly to CWS, Hill said.

His board told him to give Hollywood a deadline of Nov. 30.

The utility's board may approve paying back more debt than they originally expected, Hill said, but needs the town to "just tell us what it is. We don’t know the amount."