HOLLYWOOD — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission opened the West County Aquatic Center Friday — the first public pool in this town of fewer than 5,000 people.

Building a permanent public pool in this rural area is part of a concerted effort by some to make sure more children know how to swim.

The West County Aquatic Center started with PRC's nonprofit partner, the Charleston County Parks Foundation. The foundation created The Genesis Project in 2014 with the goal of eliminating drowning incidents by providing affordable swimming instruction in the county's rural communities.

The center’s 6,000-square-foot pool is called The Genesis Pool, in honor of Hollywood resident Jennifer Holmes’ late son, Genesis.

On May 4, 2014, 13-year-old Genesis waded into a neighborhood pond and drowned.

The teen didn’t know how to swim. Neither did his mother. Or his grandparents. And the closest public pool was almost 40 miles away from Hollywood.

Growing up, Jennifer Holmes was told not to go near water.

“My mom and dad, they taught us from generation to generation. They only taught us what they were taught — Stay away. It’s bad for you. It’s dangerous. You go in, you drown, so do not go near," Holmes said.

Today, she said many people in the community still aren't familiar with water safety techniques, such as floating or basic strokes.

“They are teaching their children the same thing I was taught,” she said.

Last week, more than five years after her son’s drowning, Holmes took the stand as a lifeguard at the new pool.

“When I look back and visualize my son Genesis on that day, he’s saying ‘Help.’ Now I’m on the stand. I am going to help,” she said.

By the numbers

In South Carolina, black males between 15 and 18 had the highest risk for death from drowning, according to a 2015 report by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

These statewide numbers mirror national statistics. Between 1999 and 2010, the fatal unintentional drowning rate for black individuals was significantly higher than that of whites across all ages, according to a report conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The disparity was greatest for black children 11 to 12 years old. At these ages, black children drowned in swimming pools at 10 times the rate of white children.

The report cited lack of access to a swimming pool and lack of swimming ability as some of the factors that contribute to the racial differences in drowning rates.

Hollywood's first public pool

For the past six years, Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission has operated a portable pool program that traveled between Edisto, Johns Island, the Awendaw/McClellanville area and the Hollywood/Ravenel area each summer.

PRC's marketing director, Gina Ellis-Strother, said the portable pool is a great short-term solution to teach children how to swim that otherwise don't have a pool nearby, but hopes to see it eventually phased out.

Instead, she said once funding becomes available, the goal is to install permanent facilities in each of the rural areas where the portable pool travels.

"This is step one. This is not a finish line," said former PRC Executive Director Tom O'Rourke. The Mount Pleasant councilman said he expects funds to be allocated for the creation of a new pool sometime in the next few years.

"We will then go to the East Cooper area. The issue is the same there. And that's what makes you get nervous. Because right now, we have a whole other area without a pool," he said.

Holmes agreed.

"There’s more rural areas out there. I’m not gonna quit. We have Awendaw, we have Johns Island, and many more out there," she said. "Let’s make sure they have a pool either in the school or in the community. Because it does not stop here. It cannot stop here."

PRC funded the center's $3 million construction. The center will offer swim lessons and water fitness programs starting in July, funded by The Genesis Project.

"Anyone who is in a situation where there is a financial barrier to having swim lessons, we want to eliminate that barrier. That is our primary goal," Ellis-Strother said.

The pool features a zero-depth entry area and has a maximum depth of 4½ feet. Although the pool can accommodate swimmers with all skill levels, PRC spokeswoman Sarah Reynolds said the design kept community members in mind.

"We didn’t want to have a 7-foot-deep pool," Reynolds said. "We wanted to make sure people were comfortable."

For Holmes, the center is more than just a pool. It's a way to honor and remember her son.

"Genesis is happening. And he’s leaving it up to mama to make sure the little ones, the adults, even the ones that know how to swim, come out and enjoy The Genesis Pool," she said.

The West County Aquatic Center is located at 5156 S.C. Highway 165. It will be open daily through Labor Day. Admission is $2 per person, and season-long memberships are $25.