Fish spotted killing baby bird in the nest, in collision driven by climate change

For the seaside sparrow — a fleet brown bird that nests amid swaying cordgrasses in southern salt marshes — dangers come from all angles.

Surging tides can swamp nests laid too low, and a bevy of predators wait to snatch eggs from nests too high.

But researcher Corina Newsome recently published a paper on a wholly different kind of threat. She recorded a fish launching into a flooded nest, and pulling an hours-old sparrow hatchling down to a watery death.

The attack unfolded during a year of record-breaking high tides in the Southeast. It's a novel collision between predator and prey, as climate change degrades habitat and pushes species closer together.

Newsome, a graduate student at Georgia Southern University, said she screamed when she spotted the attack amid hundreds of hours of blurry nest footage.

"I was sending videos to everybody," she said. "I was like, you're not going to believe what I'm seeing."

Such an encounter was not seen before in scientific literature. Newsome captured it on video in 2019 as she monitored 22 different sparrow nests in the marshes of Brunswick, Georgia. Her long-term aim is to glean lessons for wildlife managers on how to protect the birds from predators.

The Wilson Journal of Ornithology published the resulting paper earlier in February.

Robert J. Cooper, a University of Georgia ornithologist uninvolved with the publication, said the paper is an important contribution. While it's easy for ecologists to hypothesize such a face-off, he said, there's no certainty unless it's actually observed.

Observations like Newsome's "add to a growing body of knowledge, in this case, about the songbirds that have to run this gauntlet between all these different nest predators," Cooper said.

The seaside sparrow is a marsh specialist, a bird so adapted to intertidal conditions that it will place nests higher after an old one is flooded by a swell. The sub-species at issue in the paper, the MacGillivray’s seaside sparrow, nests among spartina from South Carolina to Florida. It's a bird of conservation concern and climate change threatens its habitat. A recent attempt to list this sparrow as endangered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was unsuccessful.

The sparrow's relatively short nesting season also helps these birds produce offspring between major tides, said Elizabeth Hunter, a co-author on the paper and Newsome's advisor at Georgia Southern. Kory Evans, now an assistant professor at Rice University in Houston, also co-authored.

All coastal bird hatchlings are vulnerable to attack if they fall out of a nest into the water. That's why, for example, alligators are prone to linger under trees with wood stork rookeries, Hunter said. But a fish entering a nest of its own accord is new.

It's possible the scenario was made more likely by the historic tidal flooding of 2019. In Charleston, there were a record-smashing 89 tidal flooding events that year. Similar flooding was persistent across the rest of the Southeast, too. In Newsome's field work, more than a third of the nests she videotaped ended up underwater.

"It's not like this sort of thing did not happen before we really started seeing the effects of climate change, but I think it's likely to happen more frequently now, with increasing sea levels and higher average high tides," Cooper said of the fish attack.

There are other stresses, too. Roads and causeways into marsh might make it easier for mammalian predators to reach these nests, Hunter said. The territorial marsh wren was spotted poking holes in sparrow eggs, something Newsome plans to publish in another paper. And predation should become more intense in the marshes as sea rise drowns cordgrass.

Marsh die-off leaves less nesting space and a more concentrated area for attackers like raccoons to prowl, Cooper said.

On the poor-quality field video that Newsome described as "like Dunkin Donuts security cameras," it was easy to make out the fact that a fish pulled down a chick that had managed to float on top of the floodwater. It wasn't immediately clear what species had done the deed.

The culprit turned out to be the lowly mummichog, a small, ubiquitous fish that survives well in challenging environments, including one experiment where the fish were sent into space. Mummichogs are often used as bait fish and are present year-round in South Carolina's estuaries and tidal creeks.

"We would never have known, had we not spied on the seaside sparrow nests," Newsome said.