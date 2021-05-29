Fish and Wildlife Service considers delisting threatened plant found only in the Carolinas

The threatened dwarf-flowered heartleaf plant found only in the Carolinas has recovered so well that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to delist its status.

The plant was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1989 when there were only 24 known populations. But at least 119 populations now exist in Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee counties in South Carolina and 10 counties in North Carolina.

Conservation efforts by numerous groups contributed to the species' recovery.

Gary Peeples, a spokesman for the Fish and Wildlife Service's Asheville Field Office, said the plants thrive in sandy, well-drained soils that run along stream areas. The heart-shaped leaves on the plant are dark green and grow from a buried stem. They rarely grow more than 6 inches tall.

Invasive species and development in the plant's habitats led to its impairment.

"But thankfully, a lot of the folks that came along with that development stood up and were good stewards of the plant," Peeples said.

In South Carolina, the state and Naturaland Trust worked to help protect the plant.

Other contributors include The Nature Conservancy, Foothills Conservancy, Catawba Lands Conservancy, the N.C. Department of Transportation and private landowners.

One of the largest populations of the species is at the Duke Energy facility on the Broad River in North Carolina. There is also a Facebook data center in the state that has a good population of the dwarf-flowered heartleaf. The company is voluntarily taking care of the plant on its property.

A landfill in North Carolina even went as far as securing a conservation easement to protect the species.

"Thanks to the collaborative efforts of our many partners, from federal and state governments to industry and non-governmental organizations, this native plant can thrive for generations to come," said Leo Miranda, regional director for the service.

Miranda said the species' recovery is an excellent example of a conservation success story.

The service is allowing the public to comment on the proposal to delist the plant during a 60-day period that ends on July 25. Instructions on how to submit comments can be found at regulations.gov.

A final decision regarding the listing will be made once the comment period has ended.