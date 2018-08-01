Charleston police announced a historic addition to the department's bomb squad this week.
Melissa Aubrey, a five-year veteran of the department, is the first woman to join the unit, according to Charles Francis, a police spokesman.
Aubrey is currently serving as a bomb apprentice with the Explosive Devices Team, as the squad is formally known, until she completes six weeks of training, Francis said.
"This is a great honor for me," Aubrey said in a statement. "I felt a renewed sense of purpose when I was selected to be a member of the Explosive Devices Team."
Although new to the unit, the officer has dealt with explosives in the past.
Aubrey is a 14-year veteran of the Air Force and has served as a certified explosive ordnance disposal technician for the past nine years, Francis said.
"It takes a unique person to take on this hazardous duty and I believe I was born to do this job," she said.