First SC sighting of invasive beetle reported in Charleston County

The Asian longhorned beetle, a black-and-white menace of hardwoods, has been found for the first time in South Carolina, near Charleston.
The beetle, which digs into trees to lay its young, was spotted in the tony Stono Ferry neighborhood near Hollywood, toward the southern end of Charleston County.
This is by far the furthest south the beetle is known to reach in the contiguous United States. Just five other states have confirmed infestations in the past, and the furthest south previously was Ohio.
It was sheer luck that investigators were able to identify the invasive bug at all. A woman in the neighborhood took a picture of the striking speckled beetle and sent it to her son. The son happened to be an extension professor in a different state and told his mother to report the bug to local authorities who track harmful species.
"That’s how a lot of these invasives are found," said David Coyle, a professor at Clemson University who studies forest health and invasive species. "We just get lucky."
Coyle said the beetle has been in the neighborhood's maples for at least a year, based on the damage he's inspected.
Steven Long, an assistant director of Clemson's invasive-tracking Regulatory Services, said another infestation was found Tuesday morning a mile and a half away.
State investigators will spend the coming days and weeks trying to identify the extent of the spread, which could go far beyond the Hollywood area. They ask anyone who spots one of the bugs, or the telltale holes they bore when emerging from live trees, to report it by emailing invasives@clemson.edu or calling 864-646-2140.
The beetle was first identified in the United States in New York City in 1996. It's thought to often arrive on wooden pallets that carry imports from Asia, Coyle said, though it can also nest in firewood and other lumber.
For that reason, Coyle said, forest managers urge that firewood should not be moved long distances. Cutting down a distressed tree and taking it to a campsite to burn, for example, could spread a pest to a new place.
The beetle cannot fly more than about a mile, Coyle said, while Long described it as a "slow mover."
Some plausible points of entry, other than imported firewood, could be pallets that passed through the Port of Charleston or even as far away at Savannah, Coyle said.
A worst-case scenario, Coyle said, would be if investigators identify a miles-long line of beetle damage from the Port of Charleston to Hollywood.
The beetle infests several hardwoods, including maples, birch and elms. It is not, however, known to affect oaks or live oaks, which Long said was "a lifesaver for us" in South Carolina.
There has been some success in eradicating the beetle in places where it is found, but the process involves removing all affected trees. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced just last October the infestation in New York City had been eradicated.
It's unclear how the pest will respond to South Carolina's balmy weather. Further north, cold winters can slow the bug's life cycle by forcing it to burrow for longer, Long said.
"Does that mean we’re just going to have sort of this continuous cycle of beetles, all life stages all the time?" Coyle said. "I don't know that we know that yet."