While most South Carolina beach visitors slept Thursday night, a female loggerhead turtle crawled ashore on Kiawah Island and laid the first sea turtle nest of the season.
Then, on Friday morning, a rare Kemps ridley sea turtle came out of the surf on Hilton Head Island and laid the second.
It's only the fourth confirmed Kemp's ridley nest in the state since record keeping started more than 40 years ago.
The nestings were about a week earlier than the season usually begins. Warm waters brought in cannonball jellyfish that sea turtles feed on, and the turtles soon followed.
"We've had a warm winter and several reports of mating loggerheads over recent weeks, so we knew it was just a matter of time," said Michelle Pate, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources sea turtle recovery coordinator.
Loggerhead sea turtles nest here by the thousands and have become the beloved emblem of the coast. The adults normally are 300-pound, 3-foot-long mammoths that thrash their flippers to dig nests in the dunes each spring, then lay eggs in nests that will hatch over the summer.
It, and the smaller Kemps ridley, are two of seven sea turtle species around the world. All of them are considered endangered or threatened. Their future has been threatened by fish nets, marine debris including plastic litter they mistake for jellyfish, and the destruction of habitat such as nesting dunes.
It's against the law to disrupt a nest or touch a sea turtle egg without a permit. Fines cane be as high as $1,000 per egg, and a nest can hold more than a hundred.
Since they were put on the federal endangered species list, the numbers of Atlantic nesting loggerheads generally were thought to be in gradual decline.
South Carolina, however, has been a leader in the recovery work, and nesting numbers in the thousands in recent years suggest that loggerhead nesting might have turned the corner on this coast. The turtle is considered a threatened species here, which is a step above endangered.
But the state's coast sits on the boundary between sub-tropic and temperate climates. No one knows yet what effect climate warming will or is having on its ecology. Researchers agree the coast is particularly vulnerable.