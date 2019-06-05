Sullivan's Island public safety officials recovered what appears to be a Portuguese man-o-war from the beach on Wednesday.
There were no reports of stings but it was the first man-o-war to be identified on Sullivan's Island in 2019, according to a statement by officials.
The man-o-war is a jellyfish-like creature that is made up of separate organisms that are integrated and rely on each other for survival.
It lives on the ocean surface is is propelled by ocean currents and wind.
"Its long, venomous tentacles can inflict a painful sting to swimmers or even beach walkers," according to a statement by Sullivan's Island officials.
Stings can cause red welts lasting up to three days, officials stated. Pain usually subsides after three hours. In extreme cases, a sting can cause an allergic reaction.
If stung, officials recommend rinsing the area immediately with salt water. In the event of a serious allergic reaction, call 911, officials stated.
The public should exercise caution when in the ocean and on the beach to avoid contact with the creatures, officials stated.
Charleston-area beaches saw a rash of stings in 2018 from jellyfish and some cases that may have been men-o-war. During one weekend in August, more than 700 stings were reported.