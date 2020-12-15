First coronavirus vaccines administered to health care workers in South Carolina

Hospital workers across South Carolina are receiving the first doses of the long-awaited coronavirus vaccine this week, signaling the beginning of the end for a pandemic that has upended life in 2020.

A year in the making, the vaccine is a product of scientists’ remarkable race against time and daily death tolls. And still, it couldn’t come a moment sooner.

South Carolina’s first doses are arriving as the state experiences its worst surge of COVID-19 cases yet, punctuating a year in which at least 236,000 South Carolinians contracted the respiratory disease and 4,400 died.

While the first vaccines are too scarce to make an immediate impact, doctors and nurses who received the first doses could begin to envision a return to the normalcy that was shattered this year as the coronavirus suspended hugs and handshakes, crowds and commerce.

“We can be part of the universe again,” said Stephen T. Brady, the doctor at Conway Medical Center who on Monday became the first person in South Carolina to receive the vaccine. “And realize that we have overcome this once again.”

The vaccine rollout will take months, and it could be next spring before the free and voluntary two-dose treatment is available to all of South Carolina’s 5 million residents.

State health officials are prioritizing hospital workers and nursing home residents with the first 200,000 vaccines they expect to receive by the end of the year. "Averting deaths" is the overarching goal for the first vaccines, Department of Health and Environment Control Interim Public Health Director Brannon Traxler told Greenville business leaders Tuesday.

More than 40 percent of the S.C. residents who have died from COVID-19 were living in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, Traxler said.

Next in line are first responders, utility workers, food processing employees, bus drivers, and others who live or work in group settings that put them at greater risk to being sickened by the virus.

Then come teachers, school employees, students, child care workers, pharmacists, postal workers and employees of groceries and restaurants. Seniors and people with pre-existing health conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus will move up in line.

Several hospitals across South Carolina have already administered their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which received the federal government’s emergency approval last Friday. Others are still waiting to receive shipments.

In Charleston, the Medical University of South Carolina is preparing to administer 4,875 initial doses of the vaccine to its workers, prioritizing workers who come into direct contact with patients.

Prisma Health, which employs 30,000 people in the Midlands and Upstate, received 9,750 doses and began inoculating employees in Greenville and Columbia around noon.

"We are expecting to meet the truck at the gate and open up our Christmas presents, the treasure that has arrived," Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health's ambulatory chief medical officer, told a Greenville Chamber of Commerce gathering Tuesday morning. "We are thrilled. So today is the day. And we can't wait to get this shot in the arms of our healthcare workers. Those who have been front line."

The health system will start by vaccinating employees who are fighting COVID-19 on the front lines, including nurses, respiratory therapists and workers testing people for COVID-19, Saccocio said.

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Greenville will get about 1,000 doses, according to Nathan Ash, the hospital's vice president of pharmacy and acute care.

A Lexington Medical Center spokeswoman said Monday the hospital expects to receive around 3,000 doses for its 7,000 employees and has already purchased coolers to safely store the vaccine.

More vaccines will become available as other manufacturers, including Moderna, receive emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

When they do become more plentiful, Saccocio predicted health officials will be creative in getting them to the public. She foresees mobile vaccine units driving through neighborhoods and going into schools.

"Get it when you can get it," Saccocio said. "I think that's really important."

Life won't return to normal until some three quarters of the population is vaccinated, health officials have said. That raises another challenges for public health officials — persuading people to get vaccinated amid an environment where vaccines have become politicized.

Traxler, the interim public health director at DHEC, emphasized the importance of S.C. leaders getting vaccinated and sharing the safety and reliability of vaccinations with the community as opportunities arise to receive the shot.

In the meantime, health officials will recommend everyone continue to wear masks in public, avoid gatherings and wash their hands often.

So far, those suggestions haven't kept the virus in check.

At least 2,500 South Carolinians per day have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, the highest rate of infection yet.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Reporters Sara Coello, Anna Mitchell, Mary Katherine Wildeman and Gregory Yee contributed to this story.