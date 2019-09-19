Charleston's mayoral candidates provided sound-bite sized responses about West Ashley issues in a question-and-answer style debate in that part of the city Thursday night.

The debate, the first of the campaign season, lacked much tension, and candidates remained cordial toward each other, not unlike their joint appearance earlier this week at an event designed to hear their thoughts on flooding and drainage, which many regard as the city's No. 1 issue.

Thursday's event drew all six in the race, including incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg, City Councilman Mike Seekings, City Councilman Gary White, former City Councilman Maurice Washington and residents Michelle Renee Orth and Sheri Irwin.

Here are some of the highlights:

Biggest Tecklenburg criticism

The challengers didn't wave too many sharp elbows toward Tecklenburg, thought White criticized the mayor's communication skills and lack of communication to City Council members.

Tecklenburg audit

For months, City Council members have been questioning Tecklenburg's spending and accounting, but those reviews have found few problems. An audit of the mayor's spending was triggered by his decision to print business cards with his wife's name on the back, which cost about $10 more.

His challengers didn't discuss the audit at all Thursday.

But Tecklenburg, in his closing remarks, thanked his wife Sandy for her work as First Lady and encouraged audience members to make sure to meet her once the debate finished up, but not stay too long or they might walk away with a business card.

Most memorable moment

For the second time this week, Orth, who is shaping her campaign around the climate crisis, asked the audience to envision themselves on a 787 filling with smoke. That smoke is climate change, she said. Instead of looking around and waiting for someone to come to the rescue, she said that it takes fellow passengers to get off the plane together.

A vow to shake things up

When Seekings was asked what he would do in his first 7 to 10 days in office, he said he would look to consolidate some city departments: "Efficient government for you will get you the changes you need and the changes we need."

Hottest topic

White and Irwin expressed skepticism about plans to transform Citadel Mall into a far more dense urban node called Epic Center, but Tecklenburg said he spoke highly of plans to concentrate retail, recreation and affordable housing at the site.

Biggest promise

Washington said he would be a mayor who residents would see climbing off of garbage trucks and breaking up concrete so he knows what his employees are doing.

Most signs outside

Seekings and Tecklenburg, whose campaigns have raised the most money, had the most signs outside Thursday's venue.

Overlooked issues

No candidates mentioned the Charleston Police Department's racial bias audit, which was partially released Wednesday, nor did they talk about flooding issues anywhere else but in West Ashley.

Biggest laugh

Resident Ellen Hoffman, who often attends City Council meetings, posed a written question to the candidates, asking them how they would change West Ashley's reputation as "the 'red-headed step child of Charleston" and "West Trashley."

Biggest Laugh (Part II)

In his opening statement, Seekings said he was approached by someone on the street the day that news of his mayoral campaign first appeared in the newspaper. He said the woman told him she wasn't aware that he was born and raised in London, adding, "You don't even speak English!"

Most tense topic

There wasn't one.