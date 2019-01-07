Two firefighters were injured when a Moncks Corner home collapsed Monday, and a third firefighter suffered burns while responding to the blaze, authorities said.
Fourteen Berkeley County fire departments were called to 228 Big Nick Lane, off of Mitton Road, at 10:30 a.m.
The front of the home collapsed 15 minutes after crews arrived, trapping two Whitesville Rural Volunteer firefighters inside. They were extricated from the home and transported to Trident Medical Center, where one was expected to undergo surgery for a broken ankle and the other was expected to be released the same day, according to Berkeley County government officials.
A Moncks Corner firefighter also went to a hospital to be treated for burns.
Crews contained the blaze after an hour. No one was home at the time. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.