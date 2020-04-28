You are the owner of this article.
Fire in downtown Charleston damages 2 homes

Two homes were damaged in downtown Charleston on Tuesday afternoon in a blaze that could be seen across the peninsula, officials said.

It was unclear if people were injured in the blaze that ripped from one home to another at 4 Percy Street and 6 Percy Street in the city's Elliotborough neighborhood. Witnesses said several young adults lived in one of the homes.

City spokesman Jack O'Toole said 45 firefighters were called to the two-alarm blaze. In total seven engines and three to four ladder trucks were at the scene, which attracted gawkers in the neighborhood and closed several blocks of King Street.

Smoke rises from two homes on fire along Percy Street Tuesday April 28, 2020, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/ Staff

The fire was brought under control about 1:15 p.m., O'Toole said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

