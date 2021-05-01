Fire heavily damages home of Darla Moore, philanthropist and USC donor

LAKE CITY — A fire has heavily damaged the family home of prominent philanthropist Darla Moore, a well-known banker for whom the University of South Carolina's business school is named.

According to multiple local media reports, the flames were reported around 11:30 a.m. May 1. The back of the farmhouse was badly burned by the time firefighters arrived at 1 Pine Bay Road.

"Just about every first responder in the area rushed right on over," said Florence County sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn. "Sheriff (TJ) Joy lives in the area, and he responded just like everybody else."

South Lynches Fire Rescue is handling the incident, Nunn told The Post and Courier. Several media outlets reported that the fire caused serious damage throughout the home but appears accidental and caused no injures.

The home, which lies about 4 miles west of Lake City, has been in the family for several generations. The adjacent Moore Farms Botanical Garden, which is usually open for self-guided tours on Saturdays, had to close for the day.

Moore hasn't publicly commented on the fire. It comes one month after her mother, Lorraine Moore, died at age 89.

In the wake of her mother's death, Darla Moore criticized USC for failing to publicly recognize her passing. Moore has donated over $75 million to the school, which has since apologized for the oversight.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.