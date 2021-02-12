Fire engulfs Hollywood home, killing woman and three animals

HOLLYWOOD — A woman and three animals were killed in a fire that ravaged a home overnight.

St. Paul's Fire Department Chief Larry Garvin said his crew rushed to Rectory Road around 2 a.m. Feb. 12 and found a home already filled with flames.

"It was rolling out the front and the back. ... They had to extinguish it first. There was no way to get in," Garvin told The Post and Courier.

After beating back the flames, firefighters found an unconscious woman in a corner bedroom. Garvin said she was struggling to breathe but still had a pulse when first responders pulled her into an ambulance.

But by the time the sun had risen over the home's scorched remains, Garvin said the woman had died. Her name hasn't been publicly released.

Garvin said two dogs and a cat also died in the blaze. Firefighters rescued another dog and tended to four people who escaped the fire.

Garvin said authorities are still investigating the fire's cause but that the home is too damaged to offer many clues.

In the meantime, he said firefighters are safe and resting after a long morning, but mourning the woman they couldn't save.

"They did everything right. There was just no way to get in (before extinguishing the flames)," Garvin said. "I'll have to check in on them ... but I've got nothing but praise for these guys."