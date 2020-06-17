Fire department to hold modified remembrance for those who died in Sofa Super Store blaze

With South Carolina still in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, the Charleston Fire Department will hold a modified ceremony in remembrance of nine firefighters who died in the 2007 Sofa Super Store fire — an incident that changed the fire service in the state and nation.

The annual remembrance ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Charleston 9 Memorial Park, 1807 Savannah Highway.

While the event is usually open to the public, this year it will be closed due to health concerns and social distancing requirements in place during the pandemic.

The ceremony, commemorating the 13th anniversary of the fatal fire, will be live-streamed on the Charleston Fire Department's Facebook page for anyone who wants to watch. Family members of the fallen firefighters will be given private time to spend alongside plots marking where their loved one was found.

Fire department personnel will stand a 24-hour watch at the site beginning at midnight Thursday. All those on site will maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing.

Despite the modifications, Charleston Fire Chief Dan Curia said it's important the event is held and the memory of the tragedy, now more than a decade old, is still alive for the firefighters present on that June night in 2007. Also, for the family members the nine firefighters left behind.

"It's incredibly important," Curia said. "We use this phrase in the fire service: Never forget. When you have a tragedy of this magnitude, it’s really important those words take on meaning. The sacrifices those nine men made, as tragic as they were, they pointed the fire service and Charleston Fire Department on a path of constant improvement. We live those words. We make sure we honor the sacrifice. We celebrate that memory and look at what (we are) doing to make sure this never happens again."

On June 18, 2007, a small trash fire on a loading dock at the Sofa Super Store exploded into a raging inferno that tore through the sprawling furniture store and killed nine Charleston firefighters who were trapped inside when the roof came crashing down.

Their names were Brad Baity, Mike Benke, Melvin Champaign, Earl Drayton, Mike French, Billy Hutchinson, Mark Kelsey, Louis Mulkey and Brandon Thompson.

Their deaths left the city and the fire department reeling. A Charleston firefighter hadn't been lost in the line of duty since 1965, and the incident was the greatest single loss of firefighters since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

After the fire, the department struggled through a painful reckoning and multiple investigations that spurred sweeping changes that left today's Charleston Fire Department far different, and safer, than the one preceding it.

For firefighters who were with the department on that night, the memory can be still as immediate and painful as it was 13 years ago.

"As the date approaches you can feel the pulse of the fire department shift a little bit," Curia said. "That's largely due to the fact that we still have so many firefighters that lived this event. We have to be cognizant of that. We have to make sure they're doing OK."

Although this year's event will be scaled back, the chief said he hopes they can return to a full, public ceremony for 2021.

Curia, who became chief in July 2018, said he knows how much the community stepped up for firefighters in the wake of the tragedy.

"It's not lost on us that in the time of the fire department's greatest need, the community stepped up," he said. "The community still stands with us. That's an incredible testament to this city."