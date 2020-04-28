Fire damages 2 homes in downtown Charleston's Elliottborough neighborhood

Two homes were damaged Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in Charleston's Elliottborough neighborhood, sending a plume of smoke that could be seen across the peninsula.

Units were dispatched shortly after 12:30 p.m. to the blaze on Percy Street near Spring Street, according to a Charleston Fire Department news release.

"Firefighters arrived in less than two minutes from the time of dispatch and reported a significant fire spreading between two, two-story, single-family dwellings," the release said. "A second alarm was requested, bringing additional units from Charleston and North Charleston Fire Departments, as well as Charleston County Rescue."

Neighbors gathered along Spring Street and on porches nearby to watch as firefighters battled the blaze.

Many people took photos and videos of the commotion using their phones as fire engines and police vehicles blocked several streets and fire hoses crisscrossed the road. Some made calls, asking about the status of the buildings' occupants.

No one was found inside the homes at 4 and 6 Percy St. as firefighters worked to control the flames that spread through both structures.

The fires in both homes were knocked down in about 25 minutes, the department said. No injuries were reported.

In all, 45 firefighters, seven engines and three to four ladder trucks responded to the blaze, city spokesman Jack O'Toole said.

Further details were not available on Tuesday. What caused the blaze is under investigation.