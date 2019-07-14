Flames and smoke towered over a Dorchester County boat manufacturing facility Saturday night after a lightning strike sparked a rapid moving fire that would ultimately consume the structure.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Dorchester County Fire Rescue received a call for a structure fire at the Key West Boats manufacturing facility on Ridgeville Road in St. George, authorities said.
Highly flammable materials inside the facility fueled the fire and enabled the blaze to progress at a "rapid pace," said Tiffany Norton, a spokeswoman for the county. The affected facility was used to clean and prep molds that are used to build boats. The structure, Norton said a statement, was full engulfed when crews arrived. The building, which authorities called a complete loss, was the only structure that was damaged in the fire. There were no injuries reported.
For about an hour, at least 35 fire personnel from Dorchester County and Summerville Fire Rescue attended to the blaze before it was fully extinguished, according to county emergency officials. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, EMS and Emergency Management Department also responded.
#DorchesterCountySC Fire Rescue is on-scene working a fully involved structure fire at Key West Boats at 593 Ridgeville Road. Highway 27/Ridgeville Road is closed to all traffic. Lightening strike is believed to be the cause. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/061UCjan1m— Dorchester County (@DorchesterSCGov) July 14, 2019