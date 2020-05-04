Fire at Mount Pleasant's St. Andrew's Church quickly extinguished

Workers tearing down a part of a building at St. Andrew's Church in Mount Pleasant were able to quickly extinguish a small fire, authorities said Monday.

Firefighters were called at 12:36 p.m. to the historic church in the town's Old Village neighborhood where a fire had been reported on the roof of a building that was being torn down, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center.

No injuries were reported.

Workers were having lunch when they noticed smoke coming from the roof, Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon said. They put out the fire with an extinguisher.

Firefighters arrived and helped the workers ensure the fire was completely out, Mixon said.

The church has seen two other fires in its buildings since 2018.

In January, 22-year-old Landon Michael Powers of Mount Pleasant was arrested and charged with arson in connection with a fire that caused superficial damage.

On April 22, 2018, an electrical fire tore through the ministry center at St. Andrew’s and left the congregation reeling. The adjoining historic chapel was left untouched.

The chapel, a revered structure in the booming town, dates to 1857. With its iconic dark salmon-color paneling, the chapel is situated on Whilden Street and is draped in live oak trees. It was designed by famed architect E.B. White, who also designed the French Huguenot Church in downtown Charleston.