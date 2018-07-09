A pile of garbage was set ablaze Sunday in the middle of a dormitory inside a South Carolina medium-security prison, a state corrections official said.
S.C. Department of Corrections spokesman Jeff Taillon said in a statement that a dorm at Kershaw Correctional Institution was being cleaned after "feeding and food containers" were piled up on the floor to be taken to the trash.
As the garbage lay on the floor, inmates lit pieces of paper on fire and tossed the burning scraps into the trash heap, Taillon said, adding that there were no reported injuries and the blaze was extinguished "quickly." Taillon called the setting of the fire a "deliberate act" by the inmates.
A video uploaded to Facebook on Sunday afternoon, which appears to have been recorded by an inmate at the facility, shows trash strewn about the dormitory floor and a pile of food containers that are ablaze as plumes of dark smoke fill the air. At least two videos of the incident were published on social media.
The inmates' cells overlook the area of the dorm where the fire took place.
SCDC officials did not immediately respond to questions seeking to clarify what devices inmates allegedly used to ignite the fire or how long it took to extinguish the blaze.
The prison is located in the Midlands about 60 miles northeast of Columbia. Earlier this year, seven inmates were killed during an hours-long riot that injured 17 others at Lee Correctional Institution, a maximum-security state prison.