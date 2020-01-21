A fire at Hampton Park sent black smoke over the city of Charleston on Tuesday evening.
Flames engulfed a storage building in the park and smoke could be seen across the Charleston skyline. Dispatch received the initial call regarding the fire about 5:25 p.m., police said.
The facility is at Mary Murray Drive and Cleveland Street inside the park.
Hampton Park has been closed off as a result of the fire. At 6 p.m., the fire was still raging as first responders worked to suppress it. An hour later, the majority of the fire was under control except for a few hot spots, fire officials said.
Rutledge Avenue at Grove Street was closed to traffic due to the fire, police said.
This story is developing. Check back for more.