Flames engulfed a storage building in Hampton Park, and smoke could be seen across the Charleston skyline. Dispatch received the initial call about the fire at 5:25 p.m. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

A fire at Hampton Park sent black smoke over the city of Charleston on Tuesday evening.

Flames engulfed a storage building in the park and smoke could be seen across the Charleston skyline. Dispatch received the initial call regarding the fire about 5:25 p.m., police said.

The facility is at Mary Murray Drive and Cleveland Street inside the park.

Shaken Buckner and her daughters Tiraji, 9, and Soleil, 3, watch as flames engulfed a storage building in Hampton Park on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff

Hampton Park has been closed off as a result of the fire. At 6 p.m., the fire was still raging as first responders worked to suppress it. An hour later, the majority of the fire was under control except for a few hot spots, fire officials said.

Rutledge Avenue at Grove Street was closed to traffic due to the fire, police said. 

This story is developing. Check back for more.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers breaking news for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.