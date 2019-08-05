In the first day of open election filings in this year's Charleston and North Charleston elections, three Charleston and two North Charleston candidates threw their name in the hat for their city's mayoral races.

In Charleston, incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg, City Councilman Gary White and Charleston resident Sheri Irwin filed in that race.

Four others already have raised money to run for mayor this year, including Councilman Mike Seekings, Councilman Harry Griffin, former Councilman Maurice Washington and Will Freeman, who previously ran for a state House seat. Filing in the race runs through Aug. 19.

In North Charleston, incumbent Mayor Keith Summey and former mayoral hopeful John Singletary filed their paperwork. Summey has indicated that if he wins in November it likely will be his last term as the city's mayor.

Two other potential candidates, Rev. Thomas Dixon and resident Ashley Peele, have filed paperwork with the state indicating they are running, but they did not file on the first day. North Charleston's filing period also ends at noon Aug. 19.

Tecklenburg's campaign boasted that he was the first to file for re-election on Monday afternoon.

"Over the past four years, we've kept Charleston safe, strong and successful, while focusing on the issues our citizens care about most — fighting flooding, revitalizing West Ashley, protecting neighborhood livability with new limits on hotels, STRs, and more," Tecklenburg said. "That's a record our whole city can all be proud of."

Meanwhile, six candidates filed paperwork for Charleston City Council races up for grabs on Nov. 5. These candidates (and their district) include: Angela Black Drake (1); incumbent James Lewis, Jr. (3); incumbent Keith Waring (7); incumbent Peter Shahid (9); and incumbent William Moody and attorney Ross Appel (11).

In a statement, Appel, a grandson of Freida and Joe Sokol, said he is a "solutions-oriented problem solver" who wants to work on issues such as flooding, over-development and mobility. "The same old politics and squabbling won’t solve our problems," he said.

In North Charleston, meanwhile, 10 candidates filed paperwork for City Council, including: incumbent Rhonda Jerome (2); Russ Coletti (3); incumbent Ron Brinson (4); Althea Hall White and incumbent Todd Olds (5); Jesse Williams (6); Andrea Bailey Erb (7); Gordon Garrett and incumbent Bob King (8); and incumbent Michael Brown (10).

Only half of Charleston's 12 council districts are up for grabs this year, but all 10 North Charleston districts are.

Interested mayoral candidates must provide a valid ID and proof of residency, as well as $1,000. Council candidates are charged $150.

Election filing remains open until Aug. 19 in Charleston and North Charleston.

Other large municipalities also are holding mayoral and council races on Nov. 5. Filing in the town of Summerville's election opens Wednesday and ends Sept. 6. In Mount Pleasant's four council races, filing opens Aug. 16 and closes on Aug. 26.