Fight over floating oyster farms erupts anew as SC bill could pause summer harvest

A new bill filed in the state Senate could serve to kneecap the nascent oyster cage farming industry in South Carolina by barring growers from harvesting the bivalves for several months out of the year.

But before the bill has even had a subcommittee hearing, a nasty fight over the legislation spilled onto a Facebook group for South Carolina boaters. State Sen. Sandy Senn said "capitalists" wanted to profit off the state's waterways with their farms, and oyster growers said Senn was misinformed and had a personal agenda against them.

It's just the latest conflict between the farmers who raise oysters in floating cages and some neighbors and boaters who object to seeing and navigating around the operations. Previous farms trying to get permissions have been met with intense opposition.

Senn, a Charleston Republican, supported a measure in 2017 to open up harvesting in the summer months for the sterile triploid oysters that growers use. But now she says that the industry has grown too fast and is clashing too frequently with boaters who use the state's many miles of coastal creeks and rivers for recreation.

"We did not foresee what was going to happen with the industry down the road," Senn said.

She said her bare bones bill, which right now only addresses the harvesting season, will likely be amended to require more notification of upcoming farms for the people who live around them.

She also floated the possibility of barring the farms outright in coastal counties with high populations of boaters.

Growers, for their part, argue they're subject to an already years-long permitting process that requires approvals from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Trey McMillan, who runs Lowcountry Oyster Co. in the ACE Basin, said there are plenty of other commercial enterprises that also use the state's public waters, like tour boats that go to Fort Sumter, fishing charters and shrimp trawlers.

"It's a backdoor approach," he said of Senn's effort to stop the summer harvest, which would kill farmers' sales for five months of the year. "It’s dirty, it's sneaky and it's very misleading, what she’s doing."

The oyster farms use floating cages tethered to the bottom of a river or creek bed, and growers regularly take out the shellfish while they're growing to spin them in drums that shape and grade them. These additional bivalves also help to filter the water column as wild oyster beds are declining across the state.

There are eight farming operations along the state's navigable waters right now, the two state agencies that review permits said, and one operation in the midst of seeking approval for a site in a tributary of the North Edisto River. DNR said the exact location was tantamount to a trade secret and couldn't be released, while DHEC revealed it was in Privateer Creek, in the marshes behind Seabrook Island.

The operations are supposed to stay clear of official navigational channels, and can't take up more than a third of the waterway's width.

A few of these farms operated before the ban on summer harvest was lifted four years ago. Julie Davis of Ladys Island Oyster, one of the first farms, said it was a challenge then to hold off on harvesting crops that were ready for market in warmer months.

Davis, also the president of the S.C. Shellfish Growers Association, said she hasn't had a problem coexisting with recreational boaters.

"What I've seen of the boating community, they're not opposed to us," Davis said.

Several oyster farmers have met with Senn in the past, she and the growers said, to hash out their problems. But the senator wrote in a letter to DNR at the beginning of March that she wants to "slow down these ventures" until state law is changed. Senn was particularly vexed over the recent approval of a new farm in Green Creek, off the Stono River.

Senn lives on the Stono and boats frequently in the area.

"We don't just ride the Intracoastal, we like to get in our boats and go down one of these creeks. That's part of the fun and part of the beauty," she said.

Senn and Senate colleague Chip Campson, R-Isle of Palms, had already asked two state agencies to keep them apprised of oyster farm developments. Campsen did not return multiple phone messages seeking comment.

It's not clear how much of a hazard the farms pose to navigation. Senn said she's heard from at least one man who hit a cage he didn't see in the water, disabling his boat.

David Lucas, a spokesman for DNR, said officers for the agency couldn't recall an incident where a boat collided with a floating oyster cage. The agency doesn't investigate smaller incidents with minor damage, and not all collisions are reported to DNR.