Three students have been charged after a fight at West Ashley High School, and a Charleston police officer trying to intervene suffered a minor injury.

Two school resource officers were watching the student service lobby after lunch dismissal around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday when they saw one student rush toward another, according to an incident report. The two students began punching each other, and a third student then joined the fight.

It took several minutes to break up the students, the report said.

Officers said at least 50 students stopped walking to class in order to watch the fight, creating an "unsafe environment." The three students were charged with public disorderly conduct.

Two of the students were injured and treated by the school nurse. One student injured his eye, while another was treated for swelling and cuts to his eyes and nose area, the report said.

One of the officers was cut on his right elbow during the incident. He was taken to Roper Hospital for treatment.