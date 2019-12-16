Colleton County Sheriff's Office webref

A student at Colleton County Middle School has been hospitalized following a fight on campus. 

The fight involved two students and happened Monday morning in the school's cafeteria, said Sean Gruber, a Colleton County School District spokesman. 

"Staff members immediately intervened to separate the students and end the altercation as quickly as possible," Gruber said. "No weapons were involved in this altercation." 

One of the students was treated by school staff before being transported to Medical University Hospital for further treatment, the spokesman said. 

"The other student involved was removed from the area by administration and the matter was referred to law enforcement," Gruber said. "After the investigation is completed, the students will be addressed in accordance with our student code of conduct."

School officials are working with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office on the investigation, he said. 

"Our thoughts are with the injured student and her family," Gruber said. "Violence has no place in Colleton County schools, and we all share in the responsibility for keeping our schools safe. We are committed to maintaining a positive learning environment. We thank our parents and community members for their continued support and cooperation."

Further information about the fight was not immediately available. 

The incident comes several months after Forest Hills Elementary School fifth-grader Raniya Wright died following a fight on March 25. 

Raniya's death left the Walterboro community shaken and clamoring for answers while the investigation stretched on with little information released to the public for weeks. Many were outraged and demanded action after her family attributed the girl's death to bullying.  

In April, the Colleton County Coroner's Office concluded that the 10-year-old died of natural causes, but Raniya's mother rejected that finding. 

