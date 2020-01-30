A fierce nor'easter winter storm predicted to form offshore will miss South Carolina.

We get a soaking rain with little wind, forecasters said.

The federal Storm Prediction Center on Thursday put the Carolinas coasts at a marginal risk for thunderstorms Saturday, but the National Weather Service office in North Charleston said that's not likely to happen.

"We're really not expecting severe weather at this point. The storm really doesn't organize until it passes us," meteorologist Bob Bright with the weather service office said.

Rain is expected to start Friday morning but move out by Saturday morning, he said. The soak will be from a half-inch to an inch, with some local totals possibly higher.

As far as wind, "we're probably having stronger winds now than we will," Bright said.

Winds were stronger than 10 mph along the coast and closer to 20 mph just offshore Thursday morning.

Private company weather forecasters earlier this weeks were calling for a nor'easter, a rain storm blowing powerful winds from the northeast, to form off the Carolinas, rake the East Coast and then drop heavy snow on New England. Computer models, though, didn't agree on the threats.

By Thursday, forecasters had pulled back, saying the worst of the storm will stay offshore.