Few attend Monday night meeting on East Side about smokestacks future

The few who attended Monday night's neighborhood-only, in-person meeting about the two towering smokestacks on the East Side wanted answers.

Spaced out 6 feet apart in church pews at Wesley United Methodist Church, East Side residents said they felt city leaders neglected the smokestacks by the time they were flagged about their deteriorating condition in 2016 and instead renovated the St. Julian Devine Community Center nextdoor.

No one suggested removing the two 135-foot tall smokestacks on Cooper and Drake streets, an order given from the city's chief building official at the end of August.

Neighborhood resident Megan Flower echoed a statement from a recent City Council discussion on the smokestacks when she spoke Monday night: "If these were located anywhere else in the city — these would be fixed."

On Aug. 26, the city's chief building official ordered the smokestacks removed. The city received a new report from preservation architect Craig Bennett of Bennett Preservation Engineering questioning the structural integrity.

There was concern that an earthquake or hurricane could topple them, endangering people living within 225 feet of the two structures.

Charleston's Document Timeline on East Side Smokestacks 1962 - Inspection performed by H.R. Henicke, Inc. 1979 – Renovations and repairs to building and smokestacks by R.A. Construction Co. 1985 - Inspection and minor repairs by International Chimney Co. 1991 – Repairs to building roof By Ealeigh, Inc. 1993 - Inspection by R&P Industrial Contractors 1993 – Inspection by Gerard Chimney 1994 – Inspection and minor repairs by International Chimney Co. 1998 – Repairs to building roof by Keating Roofing 2005 - Emergency repairs by International Chimney Co. 2006 – Vibration report during Ravenel Bridge Construction by 4SE, Inc. 2016 - Inspection by Continental Chimney Co. 2017 – Asbestos Inspection and testing by S&ME 2018 – Inspection and report by Bennet Preservation Engineering, PC 2019 - Renovations and repairs to building by Satchel Construction Co. 2019 – Meeting report by Bennet Preservation Engineering, PC 2020 – Sitework renovations by AOS Specialty Contractors, Inc. 2020 – Letter Issued by Bennet Preservation Engineering, PC 2020 - Chief Building Official letter directing immediate disassembly 2020 - Proposal from contractor for partial disassembly 2020 - Cost estimate for a preservation plan by Bennet Preservation Engineering, PC 2020 – October - Inspection by International Chimney Co. 2020 – October – On call Service Contract for Inspection by International Chimney Co.

On Monday night, Charleston's director of emergency management, Shannon Scaff, laid out the plan for evacuations, should they be ordered. That evacuation order would come from Mayor John Tecklenburg and would be enacted if wind speeds were predicted to reach 74 mph.

Tecklenburg said there is a "very low probability" the city will see 74 mph winds or higher.

Scaff said people would be required to evacuate up to 36 hours before high winds came into Charleston and would have to stay away for at least five days, the amount of time it would take for the city to have an expert come in and analyze the smokestacks.

The city would pay for hotel rooms for those who couldn't stay elsewhere.

While people are away from that area, Scaff said police would increase patrols there.

About 20 people sat three to a pew (6 feet apart) for one of the first in-person city meetings since the coronavirus pandemic halted the practice earlier this year. All in attendance wore masks.

The mayor and emergency management director's offices organized the meeting to talk to residents living within 225 feet of the two smokestacks, but others from the neighborhood and outside the neighborhood attended. Kristopher King from the Preservation Society was initially turned away from the meeting but ultimately was allowed to attend.

Edmund Most, deputy director of parks and capital projects, showed photos of the two "unreinforced structures" and the serpentine-like pattern of deterioration taking place inside the northern smokestack and visible on the outside of both. Where brackets once held ladder rungs and rails, mortar now rots.

Longtime resident and America Street sweet shop owner Joe Watson called the smokestacks a "jewel of the East Side."

"They survived Hugo and those were 134-mile-per-hour winds," Watson said.

Watson said the news caught everyone off guard. If the fate of the smokestacks came to the neighborhood, there would have been an effort to save them.

Most said the city found out about the smokestacks structural deficiencies in 2016.

Flower was frustrated and confused about the city's transparency. As a homeowner, she said there's no leniency about residents having to shoulder the costs to renovate and upkeep old historic homes, but the city could decide to demolish structures instead of taking care of them.

"You knew there was a problem, renovated and improved St. Julian Devine, put in a beautiful playground. But if you were to come to the residents and say, 'Here's our budget for the entire project and these chimneys are in imminent danger to the people around there and the community, we're going to come back here in four years and say we don't have the money,' I guarantee you the community would have said to take all of that money and fix the smokestacks," Flower said.

Tecklenburg said the city's plan to update and renovate the St. Julian Devine Community Center also included money for the smokestacks — about $500,000.

Most said a suggestion from Craig Bennett within the last two years was to use 6-inch long aluminum "spiral locks" to reinforce the inside bricks, but the estimated cost was from that time, too.

Another meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening. Residents within living within the drop-zone will be given priority to attend first.